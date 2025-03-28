HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around The Big Bend and South Georgia, March 28th-30th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The weekend is here. It will be a great time to get outside on Friday beforea chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 28th-Sunday, March 30th.

Big Bend:

57th Annual Springtime Tallahassee Festival:March 28th & 29th, The two-day event kicks off with a Music Festival featuring national entertainment acts on Friday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Kleman Plaza. Saturday festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. with the annual Grand Parade down Monroe St. featuring over 100 entries.

The Fuzzy Pineapple Plant Festival:March 29th from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m., at 1205 S. Adams St. Tallahassee. It's a free family, pet event, where attendees will be able to enjoy local farmers, florists, growers, artisans, and more.

Downtown Market: March 29th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 pm. in Bloxham and Lewis Parks. Come out and enjoy local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Gulf Winds Track Club's 2025 Springtime 10K / 5K / Mile:March 29th beginning at 6:30 a.m. with all three races starting and ending on Suwannee Street, right next to Cascades Park. Those who want to participate have until Saturday morning to register. The deadline is 10:00 a.m.

South Georgia:



VSO: Awakening: March 29th beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Whitehead Auditorium. Valdosta Symphony Orchestra says the four operas in Wagner’s “Ring” last a total of 15-17 hours, and would be performed over four days if presented as a complete cycle. Stravinsky’s intense, unpredictable, Rite of Spring is regarded as a work that changed music forever. Tickets are still available.

Rodger + Hammerstein's "Cinderella":March 28th & 29th at 7:00 p.m. at Thomasville Center of the Arts. Tickets are still available. There are both student and adult prices.

3rd Annual Tails & Trails Event:March 30th from 12-4:00 p.m. at Pebble Plantation. This is a pet-friendly family event where attendees can enjoy dog demonstrations, explore a pet-themed vendor village, take scenic trail walks, and more. Tickets and VIP packages are available.

