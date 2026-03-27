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HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, March 27th-29th

Weekend Happenings
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Weekend Happenings
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TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful and warm weekend ahead of us. This will be a great weekend for any outside activities. We'll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 27th, through Sunday, March 29th.

Big Bend:

  • Franklin County Sheriff's Office Easter Egg Hunt: March 27th at the sheriff's office off State Road 65. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. There will be an inflatable maze, food, music, and the easter bunny. All are welcome.
  • 58th Annual Springtime Tallahassee Festival: March 27th and 28th at Kleman Plaza and Downtown Tallahassee. Come out and enjoy a vibrant festival filled with a parade, jubilee, and fun activities for all ages. Friday's event begins at 5:30 p.m., Saturday's festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. Admission is free. There are several road closures in place.
  • North Florida Pro Rodeo: March 27th and 28th at Rodeo Grounds off SE Dale Leslie, with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. . Enjoy the full experience, including Rodeo Row vendors and great food. Tickets will be available at the gate.
  • Suwannee County Fair: March 27th and 28th off 11th Street SW with gates opening at 5:45 p.m. daily. There will be rides, animals, games, agriculture, art, and more. Admission is $10.00/person. Ride armbands are $25/person. Both admission and armbands are cash only.
  • Downtown Market in Tallahassee: March 28th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Park. There will be 50+ local artists, farmers, and makers, live music, and more.
  • St. Marks Community Market: March 28th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. off Port Leon Drive. There will be several vendors offering fresh produce, handmade crafts, artisanal goods, and more.
  • Annual Easter egg Hunt at South Park Hy-Vee! in Quincy: March 28th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at South Park. There will be a bounce house, face painting, and more. All are welcome.

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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