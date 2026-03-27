HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, March 27th-29th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful and warm weekend ahead of us. This will be a great weekend for any outside activities. We'll be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 27th, through Sunday, March 29th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Easter Eggstravaganza in Thomasville: March 28th, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m at Weston Park. There will be an Easter and golden egg hunt divided into four age groups, along with food, games, music, and face painting. The Easter Bunny will also be there. All are welcome.

Main Street Market- Music in the Park in Cairo: March 28th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy live music, food, and several vendors. Admission is free.

Spring Vintage Market in Valdosta: March 29th and 30th from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Gerogia Beer Co. There will be vintage and art vendors, food, and more.



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