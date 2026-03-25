City of Tallahassee announces road closures for Springtime Tallahassee

The 58th annual Springtime Tallahassee will draw thousands of visitors to the capital city this weekend, and several downtown roads will be closed for the event.

Events include a Music Festival on Friday, followed by 5K and 10K races, a parade, and Jubilee in the Park on Saturday. Officials advise those not planning to attend the event to use alternate routes, since vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the downtown area will be significantly heavier than usual.

On Friday, Music Festival-related closures begin early.



Northbound Duval Street will be blocked at Madison Street at 5:30 a.m. to construct the stage, though state employees will be allowed access to their parking garages.

West Pensacola Street at Duval Street will be open for westbound traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. At 9 a.m., there will be no more westbound traffic until after the concert, which is expected to end around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Westbound traffic on Adams Street and Jefferson Street will be blocked completely at 9 a.m., but access to the Capitol complex gate under Waller Park will be allowed.

On Saturday, the staging area for parade floats will close at 6:30 a.m. and reopen at the conclusion of the parade around 12:30 p.m.



There will be no southbound traffic on North Monroe Street from Seventh Avenue to Brevard Street.

Eastbound traffic will be allowed on North Monroe Street at Sixth Avenue, but southbound traffic will be blocked.

No eastbound traffic on Brevard Street at Adams Street, Third Avenue at Adams Street, Fourth Avenue at Adams Street, and Fifth Avenue at Adams Street.

There will also be no westbound traffic on Brevard Street at Calhoun Street. Third Avenue at Thomasville Road, and Fifth Avenue at Thomasville Road.

For the Springtime 5K and 10K races, Franklin Boulevard will close from Tennessee Street to Lafayette Street from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will then reopen for traffic diversion from Apalachee Parkway.

The parade route will close at 9:15 a.m. and reopen at the conclusion of the parade around 12:30 p.m.



Monroe Street will be closed at Georgia, Carolina, and Virginia streets.

Monroe Street will also be closed from West Tennessee Street to Gaines Street for all traffic, including all cross streets.

Tennessee Street will be closed from Calhoun Street to Adams Street.

Apalachee Parkway will be closed for westbound traffic at Franklin Avenue.

Finally, roads near the Jubilee in the Park will close from 6:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. These closures include:



Duval Street from Pensacola Street to Park Avenue.

Park Avenue from Duval Street to Monroe Street.

College Avenue from Duval Street to Monroe Street.

Jefferson Street from Adams Street to Monroe Street.

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