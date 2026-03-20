HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, March 20th-22nd

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful and warm weekend ahead of us. We'll get back into the 80s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 20th, through Sunday, March 22nd.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Muscle Car Mayhem in Adel: March 20th & 21st off US Highway 41. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day. Tickets are still available.

Made in Lowndes Market: March 21st from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse. There will be local artists, creators, growers, and makers. All are welcome.

Thomasville Spring Craft Festival: March 21st from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Thomasville Fairgrounds. Bring the family out to enjoy shopping with local vendors and small businesses, music, food trucks, and an Easter Egg Hunt at 3:00 p.m.



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