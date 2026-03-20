HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, March 20th-22nd

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful and warm weekend ahead of us. We'll get back into the 80s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 20th, through Sunday, March 22nd.
Big Bend:
- Suwannee County Fair: March 20th-28th off 11th Street SW with gates opening at 5:45 p.m. daily. There will be rides, animals, games, agriculture, art, and more. Admission is $10.00/person. Ride armbands are $25/person. Both admission and armbands are cash only.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: March 21st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Park. There will be 50+ local artists, farmers, and makers, live music, and more.
- TFP Plant Festival: March 21st, from 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. off S. Adams St. There will be a seed drive, pot painting, plant giveaway, and local vendors. Free admission.
- 23rd St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Crawfordville: March 21st at Hudson Park beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will be a parade, food, vendors, live entertainment, and more.
- 2026 Panacea Beer & Oyster Festival: March 21st from 12:00-4:00 p.m. along Dickerson Bay at Woolley Park. There will be food & craft vendors, live music, and more. Tickets are still available.
- 14th Annual Quincy Porchfest: March 21st, from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at Historic Downtown District. Bring your folding chair to enjoy a free community festival filled with live music, food trucks, and vendors.
- North Florida Renaissance Faire: March 21st & 22nd at the North Florida Fairgrounds, with events beginning at 10:00 a.m. From jousting to sword fights to live entertainment. Tickets are available: Adult tickets are $20, Student (11-17) tickets are $15, and Children are free with a paid adult admission.
South Georgia:
- Muscle Car Mayhem in Adel: March 20th & 21st off US Highway 41. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day. Tickets are still available.
- Made in Lowndes Market: March 21st from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse. There will be local artists, creators, growers, and makers. All are welcome.
- Thomasville Spring Craft Festival: March 21st from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Thomasville Fairgrounds. Bring the family out to enjoy shopping with local vendors and small businesses, music, food trucks, and an Easter Egg Hunt at 3:00 p.m.
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