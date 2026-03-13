HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, March 13th-15th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a mostly beautiful, sunny, and warm weekend ahead. We'll get into the 80s. There is a chance for spotty showers on Sunday, but not enough to cancel plans. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 13th, through Sunday, March 15th.
Big Bend:
- PBR Florida State: March 13th and 14th at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Both shows begin at 7:45 p.m. Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert will be performing. Tickets are still available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: March 14th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Park. There will be 50+ local artists, farmers, and makers, live music, and more.
- Madison County Local Market: March 14th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Madison County Courthouse. There will be several local vendors there for all to enjoy.
- 2026 Wakulla Wonderful: A Celebration of Wakulla: March 14th, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County. Enjoy a day of local pride, history, food, music, and family fun. It's a free event and open to the public.
South Georgia:
- 4th Annual Kids Day Out in Boston: March 13th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at The Silo 31626. There will be a bounce house, games, face painting, and more.
- Free Movie Night in Downtown Bainbridge: March 13th, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Willis Park. They'll be showing "How to Train Your Dragon". You're encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blankets.
- River Town Days in Bainbridge: March 14th from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. along the Flint River at Earle May Boat Basin. There will be kids’ activities, vendors, food, live entertainment, and more. This is a free event, and all are welcome.
- Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival: March 14th and 15th from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Drexel Park. Shop with over 250 local makers, grab your favorite festival eats, and enjoy the blooms.
- 2026 South Georgia Wine Festival Ticket: March 14, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The 7th annual South Georgia Wine Festival features wineries throughout the southern region. There will be wine sampling, artisan market, live music, food vendors, and more.
- Free 2nd Saturday in Thomasville: March 14th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Thomasville Center for the Arts. Come out and see the Youth Art Exhibition. You're also encouraged to try their activity stations.
- 4th Annual Pebble Hill Polo Classic in Thomasville: March 14th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. This is a family-friendly event. There will be live music, pony rides, food trucks, and more.
- Family Movie Night at the Ritz in Thomasville: March 14th from 7:30-10:00 p.m. They'll be showing "Lilo & Stitch". This is a free event for all ages. You're encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food Trucks will also be there.
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