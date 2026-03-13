HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, March 13th-15th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a mostly beautiful, sunny, and warm weekend ahead. We'll get into the 80s. There is a chance for spotty showers on Sunday, but not enough to cancel plans. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 13th, through Sunday, March 15th.

Big Bend:

PBR Florida State: March 13th and 14th at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Both shows begin at 7:45 p.m. Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert will be performing. Tickets are still available.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: March 14th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Park. There will be 50+ local artists, farmers, and makers, live music, and more.

Madison County Local Market: March 14th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Madison County Courthouse. There will be several local vendors there for all to enjoy.

2026 Wakulla Wonderful: A Celebration of Wakulla: March 14th, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County. Enjoy a day of local pride, history, food, music, and family fun. It's a free event and open to the public.

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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