HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 6th-8th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Despite scattered showers expected to pass through our region this weekend, there are still several events expected to take place. Below are some activities happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 6th-Sunday, June 8th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

First Friday in Thomasville: June 6th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Hunter Clark Music will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8:00-10:00 p.m.

Growing Grady Farmer's Market in Cairo: June 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. All are welcome to come out and support local vendors.

3rd South Georgia Gospel Music Festival in Valdosta: June 7th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Unity Park. There will be solo and group performances. This event is free and open to the public. You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sun tents, and blankets.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

