HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 6th-8th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Despite scattered showers expected to pass through our region this weekend, there are still several events expected to take place. Below are some activities happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 6th-Sunday, June 8th.
Big Bend:
- Watermelon Festival Kick Off Block Party in Monticello: June 6th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be a bed race, kids' ride-on parade, live music, and much more. On Saturday, they'll be holding the annual Monticello Kiwanis Club 5K Watermelon Run. Online registration for the race ends on June 6th at 3:00 p.m.
- First Friday at Railroad Square: June 6th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Downtown Market: June 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and see dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Tally Fest 2025: June 7th from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. There will be food, live music, a kid zone, and even a pet zone. There will be a post-concert event beginning at 6:00 p.m. It's a free event open to the public.
- 3rd Annual Dads and Strollers 2025: June 7th from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Cascades Park. Come enjoy a fun-filled day designed for dads, families, and little ones. This is a free event and registration is still open.
- EPIC 3rd Annual Juneteenth Kickoff: June 7th from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at A.F. Shaw Gym. This is a free family event. There will be bounce houses, both kid and adult games, vendors, and more.
- 20th Annual Tomato Feastival: June 8th from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Goodwood Museum & Gardens. Come out and enjoy music, tomato sandwiches, a farmers market, a tomato contest, food vendors, games for kids, and more. Tickets are available and prices vary.
South Georgia:
- First Friday in Thomasville: June 6th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Hunter Clark Music will be playing at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8:00-10:00 p.m.
- Growing Grady Farmer's Market in Cairo: June 7th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. All are welcome to come out and support local vendors.
- 3rd South Georgia Gospel Music Festival in Valdosta: June 7th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Unity Park. There will be solo and group performances. This event is free and open to the public. You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sun tents, and blankets.
