HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 27th-29th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — This weekend will be filled with scattered showers, and temperatures will stick around in the low 90s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 27th-Sunday, June 29th.
Big Bend:
- 34th Annual Tallahassee Model Railroad Show and Sale: June 28th and 29th at North Florida Fairgrounds. It's 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sunday. Come on out for this two-day event that will feature several models and vendors that will have supplies, accessories, and more. It's $10/person; those 12 and under get in free.
- Downtown Market: June 28th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Wakulla Springs Art Saturday: Summer BBQ & Craft Show: June 28th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. Come out and enjoy handmade treasures, local crafts, BBQ, and more. This is a family-friendly event. Admission is free with Park entry.
- Showbiz for Kidz Youth Fun Festival in Tallahassee: June 28th from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at The Anita Flavors Plaza. There will be food, live entertainment, exhibits, vendors, and much more.
- Tallahassee Roller Derby vs Sugar Sands Roller Derby: June 28th, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at FAMU Hansel Tookes Recreation Center. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15/Adults in advance, $18 at the door. Kids 12 and under gt in free.
- Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee: June 28th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. This is a free, family event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket and chairs.
South Georgia:
- Summer Show: Animal Tales in Cairo: June 27th from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at RML Auditorium. Come out and meet live animals and learn about their stories. This is a free event for all ages.
- Thomasville Summer Craft Festival 2025: June 28th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Thomasville Fairgrounds. There will be vendors, food, music, and more. There will even be an Easter Egg Hunt.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.