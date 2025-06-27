HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 27th-29th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — This weekend will be filled with scattered showers, and temperatures will stick around in the low 90s. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 27th-Sunday, June 29th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Summer Show: Animal Tales in Cairo: June 27th from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at RML Auditorium. Come out and meet live animals and learn about their stories. This is a free event for all ages.

Thomasville Summer Craft Festival 2025: June 28th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Thomasville Fairgrounds. There will be vendors, food, music, and more. There will even be an Easter Egg Hunt.



