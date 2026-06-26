HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 26th-28th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a hot summer weekend ahead, filled with lots of sunshine and little rain. You'll definitely need water and sunscreen on hand, since 105° for multiple days. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 26th, through Sunday, June 28th.

Big Bend:

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: June 27th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and enjoy dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

35th Tallahassee Model Railroad Show & Sale: June 27th and 28th at North Florida Fairgrounds. It's from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Sunday. There will be several vendors with new and used model trains, supplies, and accessories. Admission is $10/person, and kids 12 and under get in free. Organizers say the pass

2026 Wakulla Springs Makers Market/Summer Market BBQ: June 27th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. There will be local artists, crafters, unique finds, and of course, BBQ.

Twilight at the Tower: June 28th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Crooked River Lighthouse. Neighbors can enjoy after-hours museum tours, gift shop browsing, tower climbs and a bonfire under the Strawberry Moon.

South Georgia:

7th Annual Juneteenth of Thomasville: June 27th from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Thomasville Exchange Club Fairgrounds. There will be food trucks, vendors, and more.

F&C Market Day in Thomasville: June 27th from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. off Highway 84. There will be local vendors, fresh produce, baked goods, candles, crafts, and more.

Independence Day Celebration in Hahira: June 27th from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Hahira Square. There will be live music, a kids zone, a mechanical bull, and more. The 5th Annual Pie Bake off will also be happening during this time from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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