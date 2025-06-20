HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 20th-22nd

The first weekend of Summer is officially here. It will be hot and sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 20th-Sunday, June 22nd.
Big Bend:
- Sounds of Downtown in Tallahassee: June 20th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. off South Adams Street. This free event will feature local bands who will be staggered across downtown businesses, creating a "music crawl."
- Downtown Market Tallahassee: June 21st from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. Enjoy a stroll in the park among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Blackberry Festival in Jasper: June 21st from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. off West Hatley St. There will be craft vendors, live music, food vendors, Beauty Pagent, Kids Zone, and more. Its free admission and all are welcome.
- 2nd Annual Summer Smiles Family Day in Sopchoppy: June 21st from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Old Sopchoppy High School Gymnasium. There will be clothing, household supplies, and more up for grabs. Everything is free while supplies last.
- Juneteenth- The Aftermath in Quincy: June 21st from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Tanyard Creek Park. They will be music, bounce houses for kids, vendors, and much more. There will be activities for all ages. VIP tickets are available.
- Dogs Days of Summer @ Lake Tribe Brewing in Tallahassee: June 21st from 4:00-10:00 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, dog treats, and more. All are welcome.
- 3rd Annual CBG Pride Art Market in Tallahassee: June 22nd from 3:00-8:00 p.m. off South Adams Street. The event will kick off with a walk around Cascades Park beginning at 2:30 p.m. There will be over 30+ vendors. Everyone is welcome.
South Georgia:
- Juneteenth of Valdosta: June 20th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at McMullen Southside Library. There will be vendors, food, arts, crafts, and more. Come out and celebrate community, culture, and creativity. Then on Saturday, they move the party to Payton Park from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, and more.
- 6th Annual Juneteenth of Thomasville-Thomas County Freedom Festival: June 21st from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Thomasville Exchange Club Fairgrounds. Everyone is invited to celebrate a day filled with culture, freedom, and unity. There will be live music, a car show, vendors, a career fair, and much more.
