HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 20th-22nd

The first weekend of Summer is officially here. It will be hot and sunny with a chance of afternoon showers. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 20th-Sunday, June 22nd.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Juneteenth of Valdosta: June 20th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at McMullen Southside Library. There will be vendors, food, arts, crafts, and more. Come out and celebrate community, culture, and creativity. Then on Saturday, they move the party to Payton Park from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, and more.

6th Annual Juneteenth of Thomasville-Thomas County Freedom Festival: June 21st from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Thomasville Exchange Club Fairgrounds. Everyone is invited to celebrate a day filled with culture, freedom, and unity. There will be live music, a car show, vendors, a career fair, and much more.

