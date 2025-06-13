HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 13th-15th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with a chance of spotty showers. Below are some activities happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 13th-Sunday, June 15th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.