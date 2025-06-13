HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, June 13th-15th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend with a chance of spotty showers. Below are some activities happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, June 13th-Sunday, June 15th.
Big Bend:
- Watermelon Festival in Monticello: June 13th & 14th. There are several events throughout the weekend, including a vendor village, beer garden, and more, beginning today at 3:00 p.m.
- Downtown Market: June 14th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and see dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Lemonade Day in Tallahassee: June 14th, with 7 locations throughout the city. The annual event helps teach youth the skills and benefits of entrepreneurship by selling lemonade in their local communities.
- 15th Annual What Women Want: June 14th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at North Florida Fairgrounds. There will be food, dancing, fashion, and more.
- Annual Father's Day & Cornhole Tournament: June 14th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Northside Community Center. This is a free, family event. There will be fun, food, and festivities.
- Summer Sock Hop Cruise In: June 14th, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center. This event is open to the public. Admission is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.
South Georgia:
- Music in the Park in Valdosta: June 13th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Turner Center Art Park. This is a free, family event. Bring your kids, pets, blankets, and chairs. A food and beverage vendor will be on site.
- June Makers Market in Valdosta: June 14th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. in Downtown Valdosta Main Street. Several vendors will be there, including farmers, artisans, baked goods, and more.
- Pops & Paws Father’s Day Cookout in Thomasville: June 14th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Thomasville Ford Lincoln. This is a free event, but donations are appreciated and go directly to the Humane Society.
- Kid's Market Place in Bainbridge: June 14th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Wills Park. All are welcome.
