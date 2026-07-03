HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 3rd-5th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a hot weekend ahead; however, there is a chance of isolated thundershowers on Saturday, with a higher chance for storms on Sunday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 5th.

Big Bend:

First Friday at Railroad Square: July 3rd from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Movie in the Park in Crawfordville: July 3rd, beginning at 8:00 p.m. at Azalea Park. They'll be showing "Zootopia." All ages are welcome. Admission is free. You're encouraged to bring your lawn chair and blankets.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: July 4th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Panacea Community Garden Farmers Market: July 4th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There will be fresh produce, farm eggs, local honey, homemade baked goods, handcrafted goods, live music, and family-friendly activities.

South Georgia:

First Friday Jazz Night in Bainbridge: July 3rd from 7:00-9:00 p.m. off S West St.

***For July 4th events, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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