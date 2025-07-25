HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 25th-27th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It will be a very hot weekend with highs reaching into the triple digits. Below are some indoor and outdoor events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia,Friday, July 25th-Sunday, July 27th.

Big Bend:

Summer Movie Afternoons in Monticello: July 25th from 3:00-5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library. This is a free event open to the public, and they'll be showing "Robin Hood." Kids under 12 must have an adult with them.

A Night at Hogwarts in Crawfordville: July 25th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library. Come celebrate the magical world of Harry Potter as we transform the Library into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Costumes are encouraged but are not required. This is a walkthrough event with stations, decorations, and light refreshments at the end.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: July 26th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

Wakulla Springs Art Saturday: Summer BBQ & Crafy Show: July 26th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. Come out and enjoy local crafts, art vendors, and handmade treasures while enjoying some BBQ. Admission is free with park entry. This is a family-friendly event for all ages.

Jazz in Park in Tallahassee: July 26th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at Park Avenue Chain of Parks. This is a free and open event to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. You're encouraged to chairs and blankets.

100 Garages Community Garage Sale in Tallahassee: July 27th from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at The Fuzzy Pineapple. This is free, pet-friendly event. There will be vendors, artists, food, growers, and more.

South Georgia:

Steeda Summer Night Car Meet in Valdosta: July 25th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and see your favorite Steeda vehicles, watch the 2024 Steeda Silver Bullet do dyno pulls, meet Team Steeda, and check out other cars in the community. Food will be available for purchase.

8th Annual Back-to-School Community Block Party in Valdosta: July 26 from 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. All are welcome to come. There will be free food, free haircuts, and free school supplies.

Summer Magic-Concert Series: Yellowstone Night in Bainbridge: July 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Old Post Office. Come and enjoy a night filled with music by beating the heat with this indoor event

