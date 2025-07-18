HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 18th-20th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Heat Advisories are expected this weekend as temperatures could reach into the triple digits. Below are some indoor and outdoor events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 18th-Sunday, July 20th.
Big Bend:
- Summer Movie Afternoons in Monticello: July 18th from 3:00-5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library. This is a free event open to the public, and they'll be showing "The Jungle Book." Kids under 12 must have an adult with them.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: July 19th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- TPD Summer Cool Down: July 19th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park. Come on out and enjoy a water day with food, music, giveaways, and more. The is a free and open event to the public.
- Veg Out Food Festival in Tallahassee: July 19th from 12:00-8:00 p.m. at The Fuzzy Pineapple. There will be food, music, vendors, and more. Admission is free and all are welcome. This is also a pet-friendly event.
- Cap City Summer VHS Fest in Tallahassee: July 19th & 20th at Railroad Square. There will be movies, vendors, 4 screens, and 11 hours worth of entertainment. The fun kicks off at Noon.
- Downtown Concert Series in Tallahassee: July 19th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. Randall Bramblett Band will headline with Kanise opening. You're encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. This is a free event and open to all.
- 2025 Hippies In The 60's Dance: July 19th from 7:30-10:00 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center. It's $10 for members, $16 for non-members, and $8 for collegiate. The is open to the public and a free dance lesson begins at 7:00 p.m.
South Georgia:
- Little Shop of Horrors Play in Valdosta: July 18th at 7:30 p.m. at Valdosta State University. Tickets are $23 for those 17 and younger and $25 for adults. There are also group rates available.
- 17th Annual 5k Fun Run & Splash Dash in Valdosta: July 19th beginning at 7:30 a.m. on South Patterson St. All proceeds will help benefit Evans Memorial Camp. Registration is still open.
- July Jam Music Festival in Thomas County: July 19th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Watt Park in Boston, Ga. The 4th Annual festival benefits the Boston Arts & Entertainment Society. General Admission is free, but you'll need a ticket to get in. Organizers say attendees can grab a ticket and show it at the gate. There will be face painting, a bounce house, snow cones, family activities, and more.
- The Wizard of Oz Play in Valdosta: July 19th at 7:30 p.m. at Valdosta State University. Tickets are $23 for those 17 and younger and $25 for adults. There are also group rates available.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.