HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 18th-20th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Heat Advisories are expected this weekend as temperatures could reach into the triple digits. Below are some indoor and outdoor events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 18th-Sunday, July 20th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Little Shop of Horrors Play in Valdosta: July 18th at 7:30 p.m. at Valdosta State University. Tickets are $23 for those 17 and younger and $25 for adults. There are also group rates available.

17th Annual 5k Fun Run & Splash Dash in Valdosta: July 19th beginning at 7:30 a.m. on South Patterson St. All proceeds will help benefit Evans Memorial Camp. Registration is still open.

July Jam Music Festival in Thomas County: July 19th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Watt Park in Boston, Ga. The 4th Annual festival benefits the Boston Arts & Entertainment Society. General Admission is free, but you'll need a ticket to get in. Organizers say attendees can grab a ticket and show it at the gate. There will be face painting, a bounce house, snow cones, family activities, and more.

The Wizard of Oz Play in Valdosta: July 19th at 7:30 p.m. at Valdosta State University. Tickets are $23 for those 17 and younger and $25 for adults. There are also group rates available.



