HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 10th-12th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — There will be scattered showers throughout the weekend. Any outdoor weekend plans should have an indoor backup. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 10th through Sunday, July 12th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Harlem Globetrotters: Trick Shots & Challenges: July 10th-12th at Wild Adventures. Come out and enjoy this high-energy experience packed with jaw-dropping trick shots, fan-fueled challenges, and nonstop family fun. You'll need to purchase a park pass to attend.

Pines Makers Market in Thomasville: July 11th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. There will be several vendors offering handmade goods, fresh baked treats, homegrown items, and more. The market will be open until 2:00 p.m., the store will be open until 6:00 p.m.

Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: July 12th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Turner Center Art Park. The Blues Factor will be performing. All are welcome.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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