HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 10th-12th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — There will be scattered showers throughout the weekend. Any outdoor weekend plans should have an indoor backup. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, July 10th through Sunday, July 12th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: July 10th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: July 11th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Out of the Attic Vintage Market: July 11th from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Havana History and Heritage Museum. Several vendors will be there offering antiques, vintage clothing, retro housewares, vinyl records, and one-of-a-kind collectibles.
- Community Appreciation at Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange: July 11th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off North Monroe St. There will be several vendors there offering a variety of goods. Free corn dogs and drinks will be available to community members.
- Infinity Con, Explore the Worlds: July 11th-12th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Donald L. Tucker Center. Come out and travel through different worlds of scifi, comic books, movies, gaming, anime, and more. All ages are welcome. Child tickets are available for those ages 6-12, kids 5 and under get in free. Both two-day passes and day passes are available.
- Infinity Con Cosplay Dance Party & IMAX Games: July 11th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at Challenger Learning Center. Come out in your best cosplay for dancing and Jackbox party games on the IMAX. Food trucks will be there. Admission is free for Infinity Con Attendees. All ages are welcome.
- Storytime Under the Stars in Tallahassee: July 12th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Challenger Learning Center. Come out and enjoy classic bedtime stories in their planetarium under a celestial canopy of twinkling stars. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
South Georgia:
- Harlem Globetrotters: Trick Shots & Challenges: July 10th-12th at Wild Adventures. Come out and enjoy this high-energy experience packed with jaw-dropping trick shots, fan-fueled challenges, and nonstop family fun. You'll need to purchase a park pass to attend.
- Pines Makers Market in Thomasville: July 11th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. There will be several vendors offering handmade goods, fresh baked treats, homegrown items, and more. The market will be open until 2:00 p.m., the store will be open until 6:00 p.m.
- Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: July 12th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Turner Center Art Park. The Blues Factor will be performing. All are welcome.
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