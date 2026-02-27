HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, February 27th-March 1st

Scattered showers are expected throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. We'll be clear by Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, February 27th, through Sunday, March 1st.
Big Bend:
- Gadsden County A Century of Celebrating the Black Church: February 27th from 6:00-9:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.
- Gadsden County Black History Parade & Festival: February 28th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Quincy Historic District. There will be marching bands, food, music, and more. Following that, there will be a Soul and Stroll event from 3:00-7:30 p.m.
- The Capital County Community Classic Basketball Tournament: February 28th at Tallahassee State College, with doors opening at 12:00 p.m. Tip-off begins at 1 p.m. The championship game will start at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment and door prizes. Free admission for all ages.
- Panacea Gumbo Cook-off: February 28th from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Woolley Park. Admission is free. Tasting is $20/person. There will also be live music and over 30 vendors.
- Brantley Gilbert, The Tattoos Tour: February 28th at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available.
South Georgia:
- Valdosta Mall Spring Carnival: Now through March 15th at the Buffalo Wild Wings Parking Lot off Norman Dr. This carnival offers food, games, and rides. Unlimited ride wristbands are available Monday through Thursday (5:00-9:00 p.m.) for $27.00. On Fridays (5:00-10:00 p.m.), Saturdays (1:00-10:00 p.m.), and Sundays (1:00-9:00 p.m.), tickets are $32.00.
- Thomasville Antiques Show: February 27th-March 1st at The Biscuit Company. It's 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. General Admission is $25 for an all weekend pass.
- Thomasville on Stage and Company presents Annie: The Musical: February 27th-March 1st. Friday and Saturday's shows begin at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday's show beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults.
- Thomasville Black History Month Parade & Celebration: February 28th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will travel through Downtown Thomasville beginning at 10:00 a.m., with the celebration to follow. There will be music, performances, vendors, and more.
- Miss Barwick Coalition Spring Pageant: February 28th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Pavo Civic Center. Registration is from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Central Park.
