HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, February 20th-23rd

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The weekend will start off warm, as we'll be in the 80s on Friday and Saturday, before a cool-down on Sunday. Below are some of the activities happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, February 20th-Monday, February 23rd.
Big Bend:
- Community Skate Jam in Tallahassee: February 20th from 6:00-100 p.m. at Skate World. Hosted by the DJ Demp Foundation, this is an all-ages event. Come out and enjoy music and skating while raising money for Heart Health Awareness Month.
- Shakespeare in the Park Festival in Tallahassee: Now- February 22nd at Cascades Park. Times vary with Friday's events kicking off at 6:00 p.m. This is a family-friendly event, and admission is free. There will be food, vendors, a kids zone, and more.
- Water Circus Atlantis in Tallahassee: February 20th-23rd at Governor's Square. Show times vary, with tickets beginning at $15. Come out and enjoy live music, water effects, acrobatics, and more.
- Mudbugs & Music on the Bay: KWCB Crawfish Cook-off in Panacea: February 21st, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Wooley Park. There will be a crawfish eating contest & the wild crawfish race, family activities, food, and more. Admission is $5/person for those 12+ and $3 for kids between 6-12.
South Georgia:
- Thomasville Clay Road Classic BeerFest at Hubs and Hops: February 20th and 21st. Friday's event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with live music by The Kason Sellers Band. On Saturday, the band will return from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the amphitheater, with that performance being free and open to the public. Also on Saturday, there will be a beer garden on the Hubs and Hops lawn from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. For those participating in the ride on Saturday, that begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Hubs and Hops staging area.
- Thomasville on Stage and Company presents Annie: The Musical: February 20th-March 1st. Show dates and times vary. Friday and Saturdays show begin at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday's show beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.