HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 8th & 9th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Temperatures will remain in the high 80s this weekend, with heavy downpours expected throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 8th & Saturday, August 9th.

Big Bend:

8th Annual Micro Theater Festival: August 8th & 9th at Goodwood Museum & Gardens from 7:30-10:30 p.m. It's a series of 15 to 20-minute plays written by Hispanic playwrights, performed in English. Tickets are still available.

Breakfast on the Track Mile: August 9th, beginning at 7:45 a.m. at Maclay School Track. Registration is still open.

Downtown Market in Tallahassee: August 9th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.

2025 Tallahassee Beer Fest: August 9th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Donald L Tucker Civic Center. There will be over 400 flavors, along with food, entertainment, and much more. There will also be activities on Friday, August 8th.

Southwood Coffee & Cars (Second Saturday): August 9th from 8:00-10:00 a.m., behind El Jalisco off Merchants Row Blvd. All makes, models, and cars are welcome at this family-friendly event.

South Georgia:

Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: August 8th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Magnetic South offers a variety of Rock and Americana favorites.

August Makers Market in Valdosta: August 9th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Square. There will be farmers, growers, artisans, and producers from across South Georgia and North Florida.



