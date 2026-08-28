HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 28th-30th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We'll have a mix of rain and sun this weekend. Storms rolling in off the coast will start in the morning and wind down in the evening. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 28th through Sunday, August 30th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: August 28th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. Stick a Fork In It & A Taste of Mexico will be there.
- Full Moon Hike at Maclay Gardens: August 28th at 7:30 p.m. Experience Lake Overstreet after dark on a 3.5-mile guided hike under the full moon.
- Sunset and Full Moon Climb: August 28th from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Saint George Island Lighthouse. Experience the magic of the full moon with the St. George Lighthouse Association.
- Havana CDC Farmers Market: August 28th and 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 264 Carter Avenue.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: August 29th from 8:00 a.m.-noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: August 29th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Jefferson County Literacy Festival: August 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson Recreational Park. There will be free books, food, snow cones, raffle giveaways, adoptable dogs, and more.
- Frenchtown Farmers Market: August 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frenchtown Hub on N MLK Jr. Boulevard. Neighbors can find fresh produce and local products.
- Indoor Market Day at Advent Christian Village: August 29th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Camp Suwannee Pavilion in Live Oak. Plenty of local vendors and places to shop and relax.
- FAMU football vs. Albany State: Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium.
- FSU vs. New Mexico State: Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.
South Georgia:
- Line Dancing: August 28th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hubs and Hops in downtown Thomasville. Grab your dancing shoes for a free night of fun.
- Vegas Mcgraw at The Patterson: August 28th from 7 to 9 p.m. in Valdosta. Watch Vegas McGraw bring the look, sound, and music of Tim McGraw to life on stage. Tickets are $30.
- Live Music in Bainbridge: August 28th and August 29th. See performances at Bonnie Blue House, Southern Philosophy Brewing, and Recovery Room.
- Hahira Main Street Market: August 29th from 9 a.m. to noon at The Depot on W Main Street. Support local growers, makers, and entrepreneurs.
- Cairo Main Street Market - Music in the Park: August 29th from 4 to 8 p.m at Davis Park. Shop with local vendors and enjoy live music from 6 to 8 p.m.
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