HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 28th-30th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We'll have a mix of rain and sun this weekend. Storms rolling in off the coast will start in the morning and wind down in the evening. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 28th through Sunday, August 30th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Line Dancing: August 28th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hubs and Hops in downtown Thomasville. Grab your dancing shoes for a free night of fun.

Vegas Mcgraw at The Patterson: August 28th from 7 to 9 p.m. in Valdosta. Watch Vegas McGraw bring the look, sound, and music of Tim McGraw to life on stage. Tickets are $30.

Live Music in Bainbridge: August 28th and August 29th. See performances at Bonnie Blue House, Southern Philosophy Brewing, and Recovery Room.

Hahira Main Street Market: August 29th from 9 a.m. to noon at The Depot on W Main Street. Support local growers, makers, and entrepreneurs.

Cairo Main Street Market - Music in the Park: August 29th from 4 to 8 p.m at Davis Park. Shop with local vendors and enjoy live music from 6 to 8 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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