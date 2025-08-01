HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 1st-2nd

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It's going to be a hot and wet weekend as showers are expected through Sunday. The rain will help temperatures drop. Below are some indoor and outdoor events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 1st & Saturday, August 2nd.
Big Bend:
- First Friday at Railroad Square: August 1st from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- Tallahassee Cars & Coffee (First Saturday): August 2nd from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Glory Days. All makes, models, and cars are welcome at this family-friendly event.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: August 2nd from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- 2025 Fall Seed Library Kickoff: August 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Leon County Main Library. Come out and pick up a variety of free fall seeds, take part in hands-on seeding activities, and get expert advice to help your garden thrive. This event is for all ages.
- Skies Over Tallahassee: August 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee. Enjoy a free planetarium show that reviews prominent constellations, stars, and planet positions that can be seen during the upcoming month.
- Vendor's Day in Tallahassee: August 2nd from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. off W Tharpe Street. Come out and enjoy ocal vendors, food, music, bounce house, and more. Organizers are also hosting a back to school drive.
- Anhinga Music & Art Festival: August 2nd from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Kleman Plaza-Downtown Tallahassee. Come out and enjoy live music, local artists, and food. All are welcome.
South Georgia:
- First Friday in Thomasville: August 1st from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. Participating shops will have extended hours, with many bars and restaurants open until 10:00 pm. Food Trucks will be at the Ritz Amphitheater.
- First Friday in Valdosta: August 1st from 5:00-11:00 p.m. in Downtown. Come out and enjoy shopping, dining, and live music.
- Free Family Day at Birdsong Nature Center in Thomasville: August 2nd from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Families are invited to come out and experience nature and learn more about wildlife.
- Growing Grady Farmer's Market in Cairo: August 2nd, beginning at 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. Come out and enjoy local vendors.
