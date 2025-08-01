HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 1st-2nd

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It's going to be a hot and wet weekend as showers are expected through Sunday. The rain will help temperatures drop. Below are some indoor and outdoor events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 1st & Saturday, August 2nd.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.