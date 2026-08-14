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HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 14th-16th

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TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We'll have a mix of heat and scattered showers this weekend, but it won't be a complete washout. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

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