HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 14th-16th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We'll have a mix of heat and scattered showers this weekend, but it won't be a complete washout. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: August 14th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Dirty Bird & The Flu will be playing. This is a free event, and all are welcome.

3rd Saturday Cruise-in+ Sip & Stroll in Boston: August 15th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Watt Park. Heath D & The Boys will be performing. There will also be vendors and classic cars. All are welcome.

Movie Night in Valdosta: August 15th from 7:45-9:00 p.m. at Unity Park. They'll be showing "Jumanji," and all are welcome.



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