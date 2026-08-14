HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, August 14th-16th

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We'll have a mix of heat and scattered showers this weekend, but it won't be a complete washout. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, August 14th through Sunday, August 16th.
Big Bend:
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: August 14th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. MAAD GOAT and A Taste of Mexico will be there.
- One Sandwich Short of a Picnic Music Festival in Monticello: August 14th & 15th off W Washington St. Times vary, and tickets began at $20. There will be live music, food trucks, and more.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: August 15th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, specialty beverages, jellies, jams, and pickled goods will be available.
- Gulf Winds Track Club's 2026 Miller Landing Madness 8K / 5K / 3K: August 15th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Elinor Klapp-Phipps Park. Open for all ages. Registration is still available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: August 15th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Country Farmer's Market in Carrabelle: August 15th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Crooked River Lighthouse. There will be several vendors offering fresh produce, handmade goods, crafts, and more.
- Leon County Public Library has different events through Sunday for all ages. Find details here.
South Georgia:
- Music in the Art Park in Valdosta: August 14th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Dirty Bird & The Flu will be playing. This is a free event, and all are welcome.
- 3rd Saturday Cruise-in+ Sip & Stroll in Boston: August 15th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Watt Park. Heath D & The Boys will be performing. There will also be vendors and classic cars. All are welcome.
- Movie Night in Valdosta: August 15th from 7:45-9:00 p.m. at Unity Park. They'll be showing "Jumanji," and all are welcome.
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