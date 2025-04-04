HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 4th-6th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The weekend is here. It will be a great time to get outside as it will bemostly sunny and cloudy before rain comes late Sunday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, April 4th-Sunday April 6th.

Big Bend:

Word of South:April 4th-6th at Cascades Park. It's a literature and music festival, with a unique blend of writers and musicians and an exploration of the relationship between the two. You will need tickets to attend Violent Femmes & The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra performance Friday night. All Saturday and Sunday performances are free and begin at 11:00 a.m.

Florida State Bluegrass Festival:April 4th-6th at Forest Capital State Park. Friday events are already underway. Saturday and Sunday events kick off at 11:00 a.m. Attendees can enjoy music, food, crafts, and more.

First Fridays at Railroad Square:April 4th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. There will be food, music, shopping, and more including new exhibitions.

Goodwood’s Spring Plant Sale:April 5th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There will be a selection of heirloom and Florida-friendly plants. Attendees will be able to learn, shop, and connect with fellow plant enthusiasts.

9th Annual Tallahassee Wine Mixer:April 5th from 4:00-7:000 p.m. in Downtown Tallahassee along Adams St. There are General and VIP tickets available. Attendees will be able to experience different wines, play games, food, and more.

Bonfire and Movie Night: April 5th at 8:00 p.m. at Tallahassee First Seventh-Day Adventist Church. They'll be showing Homeward Bound. You can bring your own lawn chair and blankets. This is a free family event.

South Georgia:

First Friday, Thomasville:April 4th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. There will be street entertainers along Broad St and W Jackson St.

Family Game Night in Bainbridge:April 4th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Arkham Games and Comics. It's $5 per person. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Cars & Coffee in Bainbridge:April 5th from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at The Bean Cafe on the square. All vehicles are welcome to come out and socialize.

Due South '25 in Thomasville:April 5th from 5:00-11:00 p.m. at The Ritz Amphitheater. There will be food, music, art, and more. Rebirth Brass Brand is headlining this year. Tickets are still available.

14 Decades of Music in Thomasville:April 5th from 5:00-11:00 p.m. at The Ritz Amphitheater. The exhibition explores the evolution of music and music photography styles across decades, genres, cultures, and locations. The collection honors and celebrates Thomasville’s music culture from 1890 to today.

