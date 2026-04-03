HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 3rd-5th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, April 3rd, through Sunday, April 5th.
Big Bend:
Carnaval Tallahassee: The immersive festival will feature interactive, Carnival-inspired experiences celebrating traditions, artistry, and living heritage. The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 620 Railroad Square.
FSU Unity 5K Walk/Run: FSU students will host the inaugural Unity 5K Walk/Run this Saturday, promoting health equity and community wellness. The free event is open to all ages and begins at 8 a.m. on campus, 403 Stadium Drive W.
First Fridays at Railroad Square: The Coolbreeze Art & Smooth Jazz Festival returns to Railroad Square this Friday from 6–9 p.m. for First Fridays, featuring live music from The Twin Towers Band.
Deadmen Walking Music Fest: The Deadmen Walking Music Festival returns April 4 at Palaver Tree Theater from 3–11 p.m., featuring a full lineup of live performances, plus food, drinks, and local vendors. Tickets are on sale now.
South Georgia:
Downtown Thomasville First Friday: First Friday returns April 3 from 5–10 p.m., featuring live street entertainment, late-night shopping, and dining. A free concert will take place at the Ritz Amphitheater from 8–10 p.m.
First Friday! Downtown Valdosta: Downtown Valdosta comes alive for First Friday with shopping, live music, art, and food. Grab your friends and enjoy a night out.
Click here for a list of nearby Easter weekend festivities.
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