2026 EASTER EVENTS: See the Easter festivities happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Easter is this Sunday, April 5th. Multiple events are happening this weekend for all ages. Below are some of the events going on across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Easter Eggstravaganza at Wild Adventures: Now-April 4th from 12:00-8:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy some family fun, including one of the largest egg hunts in South Georgia. It's for kids 12 and under. The first 500 guests each day will get a free Easter basket. All activities are included with regular park admission or a Season Pass.

Spring Hill Farm Easter Weekend in Bainbridge: April 4th and 5th off Woodfull Road. It's 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m on Saturday and 12:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday. There will be egg hunts for all ages, hayrides, farm activities, and more. It's $10/person, and children 3 and under get in free.

Easter at the Farm in Valdosta: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. off Clyattville Nankin Rd. The Easter Bunny will be there along with baby lambs and bunnies. Admission is $12/person; kids 2 and under get in free.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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