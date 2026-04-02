2026 EASTER EVENTS: See the Easter festivities happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Easter is this Sunday, April 5th. Multiple events are happening this weekend for all ages. Below are some of the events going on across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Big Bend:
- Easter at the Farm at Redemptive Love Farm: April 3rd and 4th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. off Magenta Lane. There will be all sorts of animals, an Easter Scavenger Hunt, a food truck, and more. Admission is $15/person.
- Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Trinity UMC: April 4th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. off W. Park Avenue. You're asked to register to bring a brunch item to share and bring an Easter basket per child for hunting eggs.
- Eggs-traordinary Easter Egg Hunt at Messer Park North Sports Complex: April 4th from 9:00-11:00 a.m. off Jackson Bluff Road. There will be different hunts for all levels of ability, and siblings are welcome. Admission is free.
- North Florida Wildlife Center Easter Eggstravaganza: April 4th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. off Cook Rd. There will be a bounce house, face painting, animal encounters, and more. Admission is $10/kids and $15/adults at the door, and $7.50/kids and $10/adults online.
- Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Tallahassee Farmers Market: April 4th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. off Kerry Forrest Pkwy. The hunt will continue until all eggs are found. Admission is free, and bring your own basket.
- Easter Egg Drop at Immanuel Baptist Church: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off Mahan Drive. There will be food, games, and fun for all ages. Admission is free.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Pisgah Methodist Church: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off Pisgah Church Rd. There will be Kona Ice, balloon animals, a bounce house, and a photo booth.
- Freedom Church Easter Egg Hunt: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off Thomasville Rd. Egg hunt will be for kids ages 0-elementary. Admission is free.
- Easter Jubilee at Saint Paul's UMC: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off North Meridian Rd. There will be face painting, a ladybug release, baby animals, crafts, and more. Admission is free.
- Experience Church Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park off Easterwood Dr. There will be bounce houses, games, snow cones, and more. Admission is free.
- Eden Springs Easter Carnival in Crawfordville: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off Crawfordville Hwy. There will be games, food, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more. Admission is free.
- Generations Church Egg Hunt: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. off West Tennessee St. There will be face painting, bounce houses, train rides, and more. Admission is free.
- Family Fun Day Eggstravaganza with Fellowship Assembly of God: April 4th from 12:00-2:00 p.m. off Greensboro Hwy. There will be food, volleyball, cornhole, a bouncy house, Carnival-style games, and more. Admission is free.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Myers Park: April 4th from 1:00-2:30 p.m. off Myers Park Drive. This is for children ages 10 and under. Admission is free.
- UCT Community Easter Egg Hunt: April 4th from 3:00-4:00 p.m. off Mahan Dr. This will be for babies through 5th grade. Bring your own basket.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Bradfordville First Baptist Church: April 4th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. off Thomasville Rd. There will be egg hunts, food trucks, music, and more. Admission is free.
- Celebration Baptist Church Easter KidFest: April 4th from 5:15-6:15 p.m. off Shamrock St. There will be a petting zoo, games, and more for the whole family.
- Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Trinity UMC: April 4th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. off W. Park Avenue. You're asked to register to bring a brunch item to share and bring an Easter basket per child for hunting eggs.
- Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church Quincy: April 5th, beginning at 9:45 a.m. off W Washington St. There will be a breakfast and a devotional before the hunt. Admission is free.
- St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral Easter Egg Hunt: April 5th at 10:30 a.m. off Thomasville Rd. Admission is free. The hunt will take place between the services.
- Easter Celebration at Pedro's: April 5th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. off Apalachee Pkwy. There will be a bounce house, live mariachi, egg hunt, and more.
South Georgia:
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Wild Adventures: Now-April 4th from 12:00-8:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy some family fun, including one of the largest egg hunts in South Georgia. It's for kids 12 and under. The first 500 guests each day will get a free Easter basket. All activities are included with regular park admission or a Season Pass.
- Spring Hill Farm Easter Weekend in Bainbridge: April 4th and 5th off Woodfull Road. It's 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m on Saturday and 12:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday. There will be egg hunts for all ages, hayrides, farm activities, and more. It's $10/person, and children 3 and under get in free.
- Easter at the Farm in Valdosta: April 4th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. off Clyattville Nankin Rd. The Easter Bunny will be there along with baby lambs and bunnies. Admission is $12/person; kids 2 and under get in free.
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