HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 25th-27th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — As you plan you weekend, it will be hot and humid,with a chance of showers. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, April 25th-Sunday April 27th.

Big Bend:

Down Home Days in Madison:Events have already begun and will wrap up this weekend. April 25th, beginning at 6:00 p.m., there will be performances at Becky's Dance Step Studios in Downtown. Then, beginning at 7:00 p.m., the Church Sing event will be held at Madison Church of Christ. Saturday's events kick off at 7:15 a.m. with the Sentinel Sprint 5k and Fun Run, followed by the Down Home Festival from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., with the parade starting at 10:00 a.m. in Downtown Madison. Some events do require tickets.

25th Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival:April 26th & 27th in Downtown Tallahassee. It's 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees will be able to enjoy and buy unique works of fine art from over 150 national juried artists, live entertainment, food, children's activities, and more. This is a free event and open to the public. Events after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday require a ticket.

Kidfest 2025:April 26th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. This is a family-friendly event. There will be several activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. There is also a separate Toddler Town area for the little ones.

BBCO Young Artist Competition Concert:April 26th, beginning from 3:00 -5:00 p.m., at the Turner Auditorium at Tallahassee State College. Join the Big Bend Community Orchestra in their 105th Public Performance as they highlight the winners of this year's Young Artist Competition. This is a free event and open to the public.

Earth Day Jam:April 27th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Magnolia School. There will be live music, activities for kids, food, and more. Tickets are $15/person or $30 for a family pass of four.

South Georgia:

Levitt Amp Valdosta Music Series: April 25th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Matt Schofield will be headlining the night's events.

2025 Boots and Roots Rodeo in Seminole County:April 25th & 26th at Seminole Industrial Park, with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. and the rodeo beginning at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices vary by age. Kids 5 and under get in free.

Paint in the Park Valdosta:April 26th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Unity Park. This free event is first-come, first-served. Supplies will be provided. This event wraps up Georgia Cities Week and celebrates Neighborhood Development Week.

Race to End the Cycle in Valdosta:April 26th, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Camp Rock. Registration for the 5k and Obstacle course is still open. The event raises awareness and community support for children and teens in foster care.The obstacle course is a family friendly event that can be enjoyed by all ages and abilities. There will also be "Home Zone" that will have mini golf, axe throwing, a skating rink and more.

104th Rose Show and Festival in Thomasville:April 25th & 26th. Friday's events begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Orchids on Parade in Downtown Thomasville. Saturday's events kick off with the continuation of the Orchids on Parade at 9:00 a.m. There will be live entertainment, food, artisan market, car show, and much more. This is a free event and open to the public.

