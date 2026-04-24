HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 24th-26th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We do have rain chances this weekend, but not enough to fully cancel plans, but we would encourage a plan B. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, April 24th, through Sunday, April 26th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

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