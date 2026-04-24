HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 24th-26th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We do have rain chances this weekend, but not enough to fully cancel plans, but we would encourage a plan B. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, April 24th, through Sunday, April 26th.
Big Bend:
- Tallahassee Fools Fest 2026: April 24th-26th, at SAIL High School, times, vary. This juggling festival will feature workshops, juggling games, a silent auction, and juggling ball. Admission is $20/person.
- Word of South 2026: April 24th-26th at Cascades Park, times vary. This is where the worlds of music and literature collide. There will be live performances, engaging panel discussions, food from local vendors, onsite shopping, and so much more—Things kick off with a concert featuring "Earth, Wind, & Fire." Tickets are needed for this event. Saturday and Sunday events are free.
- April Final Friday in Chattahoochee: April 24th from 6:00-9:30 p.m. off Jefferson St. Bring your family, friends, and folding chairs. In addition to live music, there will be KidZone with games & crafts, Merchant booths, food vendors, and more.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: April 25th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Havana Cigar Days: April 25th from 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Havana Shade Tobacco Museum. Come out and celebrate fine cigars and the Havana area’s 100-year history as the “Shade Tobacco Capital of the World.” There will be several events throughout the day. Some events do require tickets.
- St. Marks Chili Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament: April 25th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. off Port Leon Drive. There will be arts and craft vendors and food trucks. Admission is free, but tasting tickets will be $10/person. For Cornhole teams, there is an entry fee of $40/team.
- 5th Annual Tallahassee Earth Day Festival: April 25th from 11:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at FAMU Amphitheater. Come out and celebrate community, culture, and climate action at this free, family-friendly event. There will be local performances, interactive activity tables, eco-friendly vendors, food, and youth-led sustainability efforts.
- Ronald McDonald House Birthday Celebration & NICU Reunion: April 25th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the house off East 7th Ave. This is the annual block party, so there will be face painting, an art station, music, and more. This is a free, family event.
South Georgia:
- 105th Annual Rose Show & Festival in Thomasville: April 24th-25th. Events are already underway on E. Jackson Street. The Rose Show will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the corner of Remington Ave and S. Broad St. This Festival will feature several flower shows, a car and truck show, a rose parade, an artisan market, and more.
- Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series: April 24th at the Turner Center Art Park beginning at 7:00 p.m. This is a free concert. Thunderstorm Artis will be headlining.
- Unity Park Spring Fest in Valdosta: April 25th from 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off E. Central Ave. There will be vendors, food trucks, a bounce house, and more.
- Race to End the Cycle in Valdosta: April 25th at Camp Rock of Georgia, beginning at 9:00 a.m. This is a family-friendly obstacle for all ages and abilities. This event is to raise awareness and community support for children in foster care.
- Paint in the Park in Valdosta: April 25th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Turner Center Art Park. Art supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, all are welcome.
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