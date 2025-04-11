HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 11th-13th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us filled withlots of sunshine.As you plan your weekend, here are some events happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday, April 11th-Sunday, April 13th.

Big Bend:



South Georgia:



Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series:April 11th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Turner Center Art Park iin Valdosta. Kimberly Grissom-Dixon will be performing. This is a free event.

3rd Annual Bluesberry Festival:April 11th & 12th throughout Downtown Valdosta. Events kick off at 5:00 p.m. Friday. In addition to the music and food, this year there will be a Farmer's Market Section. This is a free family event. Dogs are welcome on a leash.

Second Saturday in Downtown Bainbridge:April 12th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be live music, activities, sidewalk art, and more. This is a free family event.

Easter Eggstravaganza in Thomasville:April 12th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Weston Park. Over 30 local organizations and churches will be there. This is a free family event with over 5,500 eggs up for grabs, including 50 golden eggs with special prizes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.