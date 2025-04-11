HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 11th-13th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — We have a beautiful weekend ahead of us filled withlots of sunshine.As you plan your weekend, here are some events happening across the Big Bend and South Georgia from Friday, April 11th-Sunday, April 13th.
Big Bend:
- 2nd Annual Sounds of The Blues Festival: April 11th-13th at the Sound Bar. Come out and see different artists hit the stage. Things kick off with a Fish Fry Friday at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are still available starting at $10.
- Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival:April 12th from 7:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Sopchoppy Depot Park There are several events throughout the day with things kicking off with the Wiggle Worm Fun Run. There will be live music, games for kids and adults, Worm Gruntin’ Contest, Gummy Worm eating contest, Beer Garden, Hula Hoop Contest, and so much more. This is a free family event.
- Pioneer Breakfast:April 12th from 8:00-11:00 a.m. at the Tallahassee Museum. They'll be serving scrambled eggs, pancakes, Register’s sausage, grits, and more. All ages are welcome. Tickets are available starting at $11.
- Gulf Winds Track Club Palace Saloon 5k:April 12th from 8:00-11:00 a.m. The race begins at the James Messer Sports Complex with it ending at the Palace Saloon. This is the 50th year for the event and it's the oldest and fastest 5k in Tallahassee. Registration is still available until midnight. There will be no same-day registration.
- 2025 Gadsden County Extension Spring Festival and Plant Sale:April 12th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Gadsden County Extension Office. Ornamentals, vegetables, herbs, and succulents will be available for purchase. There will also be a kid zone, vendors, and more.
- Generations Church Easter Egg Hunt:April 12th from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. In addition to the hunt, kids will be able to take photos with the Easter Bunny, face paint, play on bounce houses, and more. Local food trucks will be there as well.
- Tallahassee Jazz and Blues Festival:April 12th & 13th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Tallahassee Museum. Enjoy two days of jazz, swing, and rhythm and blues music. There will be food, activities, and more. Tickets are still available starting at $11.
- Deer Lake Church Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt:April 12th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on the church's field. This is a free family event. It's not your average Easter Egg Hunt. Families will be sent on an Easter-themed scavenger hunt with clues around our campus.
- Best Buddies Friendship Walk:April 13th beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading event in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Registration is still open.
- Queer Makers Market:April 13th from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on W. Tharpe Street. This is a free event. There will be many vendors offering handmade products including jewelry, original paintings, prints, and more.
- Sacred Community Drum Circle:April 13th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Mounds Archaeological State Park. You asked to bring your drums and sound instruments. If you don't any, there will be some to share. There is a $3 park entrance.
South Georgia:
- Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series:April 11th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Turner Center Art Park iin Valdosta. Kimberly Grissom-Dixon will be performing. This is a free event.
- 3rd Annual Bluesberry Festival:April 11th & 12th throughout Downtown Valdosta. Events kick off at 5:00 p.m. Friday. In addition to the music and food, this year there will be a Farmer's Market Section. This is a free family event. Dogs are welcome on a leash.
- Second Saturday in Downtown Bainbridge:April 12th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. There will be live music, activities, sidewalk art, and more. This is a free family event.
- Easter Eggstravaganza in Thomasville:April 12th from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Weston Park. Over 30 local organizations and churches will be there. This is a free family event with over 5,500 eggs up for grabs, including 50 golden eggs with special prizes.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.