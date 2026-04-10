HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 10th-12th

TALLAHASSE, FL — It will be a great weekend to get outside. Temperatures will be in the 80s, and there will be plenty of sunshine. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, April 10th, through Sunday, April 12th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Bluesberry Festival 2026 in Valdosta: April 10th & 11th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. at Unity Park. There will be live music, entertainment, food, art, activities for all ages, and more. Admission is free.

Second Saturday in Bainbridge: Apriil 11th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. in downtown. Come out and support local business for deals and treats.

Downtown Getdown Concert Series in Cairo: April 11th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live music with friends, family, and community. You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs and your dancing shoes! All are welcome.

4th Annual Family Fun Day in Thomasville: April 12th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at The Silo 31626. There will be live music, food, a bounce house, and more.



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