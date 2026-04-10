HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, April 10th-12th

TALLAHASSE, FL — It will be a great weekend to get outside. Temperatures will be in the 80s, and there will be plenty of sunshine. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, April 10th, through Sunday, April 12th.
Big Bend:
- 2026 Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin' Festival Wiggle Fun Run: April 11th from 8:00-9:45 a.m. off Rose St. This is a family-friendly event that kicks off the 24th Annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin' Festival. It's a 1.4-mile run/walk through Downtown Sopchoppy. Registration is still available.
- 24th Annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin' Festival: April 11th from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m in downtown. There will be live music, food, community fun, and more.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: April 11th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Suwannee River Catfish Festival: April 11th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, games, activities, and more. Admission is free.
- Inaugural P-Funk Festival in Tallahassee: April 11th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at The Phipps Farm. Come out and enjoy the legacy, music, and culture honoring George Clinton. Tickets are still available.
- Tallahassee Jazz & Blues Festival 2026: April 11th & 12th from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Tallahassee Museum. Enjoy two days of live music, family fun, and more. Museum members get in free. Non-members must pay regular admission prices.
- TFP Fairy Festival! in Tallahassee: April 11th from 12:00-7:00 p.m. at The Fuzzy Pineapple. You're encouraged to wear your best costume and come out and enjoy music, food, and more. This event is a free, family-friendly event. Pets are also welcome.
South Georgia:
- Bluesberry Festival 2026 in Valdosta: April 10th & 11th from 5:00-10:00 p.m. at Unity Park. There will be live music, entertainment, food, art, activities for all ages, and more. Admission is free.
- Second Saturday in Bainbridge: Apriil 11th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. in downtown. Come out and support local business for deals and treats.
- Downtown Getdown Concert Series in Cairo: April 11th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Enjoy an evening of live music with friends, family, and community. You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs and your dancing shoes! All are welcome.
- 4th Annual Family Fun Day in Thomasville: April 12th from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at The Silo 31626. There will be live music, food, a bounce house, and more.
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