HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around The Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The weekend is here. It will be a great time to get outside and enjoy the weather. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, March 21st-Sunday, March 23rd.

Big Bend:

Julibee Music Fesitval: March 22nd & 23rd. Join Tasha Cobbs Leonard with Pastor Shirley Caesar and Kirk Franklin with Pastor John P. Kee for two nights of worship. Both shows will be held at The Adderly Amphitheater at Cascades Park. Tickets are still available.

Funbox at Governors Square Mall:Open for the next four weekends with the Grand Opening this weekend, March 21st-23rd. Enjoy a 25,000-square-foot bounce house perfect for families, friends, and kids of all ages. Tickets are available.

Quincy Porchfest Music Festival:March 22nd from 12-5:00 p.m. at Historic Downtown District in Quincy. It's a free family event. You're encouraged to bring folding chairs and/or blankets.

Southeast Heritage Games:March 22nd & 23rd from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Apalachee Regional Park. Attendees will be able to see athletes showcase their skills while honoring the cultural heritage of North Florida and its surrounding region. There will be food, music, camaraderie, and more. Tickets are still available.

Esposito's 2nd Annual Blueberry Festival & Bake-Off:March 23rd from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Esposito's. This is a free family event for all ages There will be a mixology demonstration, a baby animal photo booth, a scavenger hunt, and much more. Those who want to participate in the bake-off must register.

South Georgia:

Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series:March 21st from 7-9:00 p.m. at Turner Center Park. Lionel Young will be taking to the stage. This is a free family event. The series runs through May.

Family Movie Day:March 22nd beginning at Noon at Crossroads Church in Thomasville. They'll be showing Despicable Me 4. This is a free family event. Food and drinks will be provided. Attendees can bring blankets if desired.

