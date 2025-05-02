HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 2nd-4th

While it will remain warm on Friday, a cold front and more rain activity are expected on Saturday and Sunday. Below are some of the events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 2nd-Sunday, May 4th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Spring Fling Festival in Valdosta:May 3rd from 12:00-5:00 p.m. in Downtown. The family-friendly event features music, food, local shops, artisans, and fashion shows every hour starting at 12:30. There will also be fun crafts and activities for all ages.

