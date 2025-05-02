HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events around the Big Bend and South Georgia, May 2nd-4th

While it will remain warm on Friday, a cold front and more rain activity are expected on Saturday and Sunday. Below are some of the events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, May 2nd-Sunday, May 4th.
Big Bend:
- First Friday at Railroad Square:May 2nd from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come out and explore Railroad Square’s vibrant art scene, live music, food trucks, vendors, and more.
- 52nd Annual Hamilton County Rodeo:May 2nd & 3rd in Jasper, FL. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices vary based on age.
- 15th Annual Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament: May 2nd-4th at Wooley Park. There are events before the tournament begins Saturday, including live music Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- Downtown Market: May 3rd from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m at Ponce De Leon Park. Come out and see dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- 23rd Annual Tails & Trials Fun Run and Race:May 3rd with races beginning at 7:30 a.m. Attendees are invited to run your choice of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, or 1-Mile course. All races will start at BMX parking and will finish at the Shelter's back parking lot. Registration is still available.
- Havana Reggae Festival:May 3rd at 5F Farm Event Center. Gates open at Noon with music starting at 2:00 p.m. There will also be food, games, and kids' activities. You're encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and tents. Tickets are still available.
- Bikes & Bites Battle at Tallahassee Harley-Davidson:May 3rd from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy a day of food, bikes, and fun. Join in for a women-led ride that will kick off the event and then end right back at the Bikes & Bites Battle.
South Georgia:
- Spring Fling Festival in Valdosta:May 3rd from 12:00-5:00 p.m. in Downtown. The family-friendly event features music, food, local shops, artisans, and fashion shows every hour starting at 12:30. There will also be fun crafts and activities for all ages.
