HAPPENING NOW: Two men wanted for murder after deadly shooting at Valdosta apartment complex

VALDOSTA, GA (WTXL) — Valdosta police are searching for two suspects wanted for murder following a shooting that left one man dead at a local apartment complex.

Valdosta Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Bernard Foster, Jr., 18, and Tevan Bivins, 17, both wanted on murder charges following a shooting at Prospers Apartments. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and are pictured below:

Valdosta Police Department Bernard Foster Jr.

Valdosta Police Department

In a press release, VPD says that on Monday, July 27th, just before 4:30 p.m., first responders were called to Prospers Apartments off East Park Avenue after multiple people called E911 to report that several people were shooting guns inside the complex between two buildings. A witness told the E911 dispatcher that someone appeared to have been shot and that the victim, who had also been seen shooting a gun, had been placed in a vehicle attempting to leave the scene.

Valdosta Police officers stopped the vehicle at the entrance of the apartment complex, where they found Christopher Moore, 29, unresponsive inside. Officers removed Moore and attempted life-saving measures until the Valdosta Fire Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services arrived. Moore was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through investigation and evidence collected at the scene, VPD detectives determined that Moore had been involved in an argument with Foster while standing outside. During the argument, both Moore and Foster produced firearms and discharged them. While Moore and Foster appeared to be shooting at each other, Bivins approached Moore and began shooting at him as well.

While Moore's family was attempting to get him to the hospital, Foster and Bivins fled the scene. Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for both Foster and Bivins for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — all felony charges.

Anyone who knows their location is asked to call 911 immediately. VPD says anyone found to be aiding Foster or Bivins in avoiding apprehension by law enforcement will be charged.

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