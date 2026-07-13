HAPPENING NOW: Traffic crash closes westbound West Tennessee Street at High Road, per TPD

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee police are responding to a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and High Road on Monday afternoon.

TPD says West Tennessee Street is closed westbound and High Road is closed south of Westwood Lane. Traffic is being diverted north onto Buena Vista and to Westwood Lane. Eastbound Tennessee Street remains open.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. TPD says the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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