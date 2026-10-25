HAPPENING NOW: Silver Alert issued for missing Tallahassee man

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for 74-year-old Bromley Martin, who was last seen in the area of the 10500 block of Valentine Road South in Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Martin was last seen wearing a black hat, a blue long-sleeve shirt over a blue short-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

He may be traveling in a 2014 white Ford F-150 with Florida tag number QHML86. The vehicle has a Trump sticker and a sheriff sticker on the right side of the back windshield.

Authorities say Martin may be traveling towards Kissimmee.

Anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-3300.

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