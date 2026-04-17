HAPPENING NOW: Fire crews working to put out two homes on fire in Havana

HAVANA, FL — Two homes are on fire in Havana.

The Havana Fire Department tells ABC 27 that they got the call around 1:30 p.m on Friday. The homes are next to each other on Conyers Street, which is adjacent to Havana Heights.

They tell us two dogs died in one home. No other injuries were reported.

No word on what caused the fires.

Crews from Havana, Midway, and Concord are on scene. Gadsden County Neighborhood Reporter Tatyana Purifoy is also on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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