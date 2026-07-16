HAPPENING NOW: Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Layla Alexis Nubian Carter in South Georgia

BAXLEY, GA (WTXL) — A Levi's Call, Georgia's AMBER Alert, has been issued for a 13-year-old girl last seen in Baxley early Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Baxley police are searching for Layla Alexis Nubian Carter, who was last seen at 174 James Drive in Baxley at 1:00 a.m. on July 16th.

They say Layla was last seen with Giavannie Alexis Carter, traveling in a gray Jeep Renegade with Georgia tag SLU9322. The direction of travel is unknown.

GBI says Layla has blonde braided hair and was wearing pajama bottoms and a T-shirt. Giavannie Carter has black braided hair and was last seen wearing a gray and white tank top, black shorts, and a black baseball cap with blue trim.

Layla is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Baxley Police Department at 912-367-8305.

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