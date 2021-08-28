Hair products needed for Sabal Palm hair donation drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There's a movement taking place right now to help young girls look and feel their best, but one local elementary school needs your help.

Sabal Palm Elementary has partnered with several local beauty supply stores to host the 'Curls for Queens' back to school hair donation drive to collect hair, hair products and accessories.

“For four days straight I had a student who walked past my office with a hoodie on and she was constantly late for class,” said Makayla Fedd, Community Partnership School Wellness Coordinator at Sabal Palm Elementary. “When I finally asked her what was going on, she told me her hair was not done and she was tired of being teased about it so she didn’t want to go to class. I told her on the mornings she felt the least beautiful, she can stop by and I will fix her hair. This is what birthed the idea for a hair drive!”

Donations are being accepted now until September 10th at the following places:

· Children’s Home Society of Florida, 1801 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308

· Children’s Home Society of Florida, 1000 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303

· A Plus Everything, 2401 W Pensacola Street Suite C Tallahassee, FL 32304

· Eve’s Beauty Supply, 2001 S. Adams St, Tallahassee, FL 32301

· Mandisa Ngozi Art & Braiding Gallery, 1908 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308

They also have a Amazon wish list available.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a hair stylist should contact Makayla Fedd for more information at Makayla.fedd@chsfl.org