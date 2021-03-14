Hahira minister returns home following two-month battle with COVID

HAHIRA, Ga. (WTXL) — People in Hahira are celebrating after one of their community members was finally released from the hospital after battling COVID-19.

Eric Cureton was greeted by a crowd of loving community members Saturday when he finally returned home for the first time in two months. Family, friends, students and coworkers all gathering on his driveway to celebrate the victory.

"He's a benevolent-hearted individual," said Jacquelyn Crawford. "I thought, I need to show my benevolence towards him. We worked together in various capacities. My husband is an elder in the church so he is also my brother in Christ. I had to support because he's supported all of us."

"He spent his life helping the community," said Cureton's son, Eric Cureton Junior. "He's a preacher, teacher and military. Always doing something for someone. And it's great to see the community come back and support him."

His wife, Wanda Cureton said these past few months were filled with a lot of moments where she didn't know what going to happen next.

"Three times I was told my husband was not going to make it," said Wanda Cureton. "But he's a living testament that God is more than able and I want everyone to know that God is more than able."

Cureton said it was faith that helped him survive the deadly virus.

"It took me for the full ride but God brought me through," said Cureton.

Georgia Public Health still considers Lowndes County a high-risk area when it comes to COVID-19. For anybody who finds themselves battling the virus, Cureton asks they lean on worship as well.

"Just don't give up. Just don't give up. As much as is allowed. Keep the faith," said Cureton. "Don't give up."