TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee native Gwen Graham was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Wednesday as the Assistant Secretary for Legislation and Congressional Affairs, Department of Education.

President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Graham for the position in April 2021.

Graham previously served as the Congressional representative from Florida’s 2nd District during the 114th Congress and ran for Florida Governor in 2018.