Grady County BOE announces superintendent finalist following passing of former superintendent last fall

GRADY COUNTY, GA — The Grady County Board of Education has named its sole finalist for Grady County Superintendent of Schools on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, they announced Dr. Jordan Williams as their sole finalist. They said Dr. Williams is currently the Chief Academic Officer of Thomasville City Schools.

This comes after their previous Superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee, unexpectedly passed away last November.

No additional information regarding next steps with the finalist has been released.

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