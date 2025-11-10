GCSD: Grady County superintendent passes unexpectedly

GRADY COUNTY, GA — On Monday, November 10th, Grady County School District announced the unexpected passing of Superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee.

In a Facebook post, the Grady County School Board of Education released a statement asking for prayer and support as his family grieves saying in part,

"Dr. McFee was a dedicated leader whose vision and commitment to our students, staff, and community left an enduring impact on the Grady County School System.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. McFee’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched during this most difficult time."





The statement goes on the say that Chief Operations Officer Michael Best will serve as the point of contact for the Grady County School System.

The BOE will name an interim superintendent during their regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening.

