Gov. DeSantis signs workforce development bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a pair of bills focused on workforce development.

A third bill signed into law Thursday provides public money to allow high school students enrolled in private schools to take classes at public colleges and universities.

The measure sets aside $15.5 million for the state’s dual enrollment scholarship program.

During the legislative session, the proposal met opposition from most Democrats who objected to using public money to benefit those attending private schools.

One of the two workforce development bills the governor has signed would establish a position within his office to help build collaborations across the economy and schools.

