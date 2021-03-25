Vaccines available to all adults in FL starting April 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

All Floridians 40 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, March 29.

The following Monday, April 5, all Floridians 18 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov and will be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

Eligible Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county. To access the list, click here.

Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS pharmacies, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every Publix pharmacy.