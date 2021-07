TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded the state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's landfall in Florida.

On Monday, the order was amended to include Alachua, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Hamilton, Gilchrist, Jefferson, Lake, Lafayette, Madison, Marion, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla.

Additionally, Executive Order 21-151 removes the State of Emergency from the following counties:

DeSoto, Hardee and Miami-Dade.

A copy of Executive Order 21-151 can be found here.