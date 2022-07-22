TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Alicia Beshears had been appointed superintendent of the Taylor County Schools District.

Beshears replaces Danny Glover.

Glover announced in September 2021 his plans to resign Dec. 1, 2021.

According to the news release provided by the governor’s office, Beshears, of Perry, was previously the Grants Coordinator for the Taylor County School Board.

She is a former English and reading instructor, as well as a former Assistant Principal of both Taylor Middle School and Taylor High School.

Beshears earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and her master’s degree in leadership and policy studies from Florida State University.