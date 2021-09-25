Taylor County Schools superintendent to resign effective Dec. 1

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taylor County Schools superintendent Dr. Danny Glover, Jr. announced Friday in an email to school board members that he will be resigning effective Dec. 1.

"I have been proud to serve the citizens of Taylor County for the last five years as Superintendent of Schools, so it is with great gratitude, and a little bit of sorrow, that I have decided to resign from this position effective December 1, 2021," Dr. Glover wrote in an email.

Dr. Glover cited personal reasons as to why he is resigning, and has been in the role since being elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

The full email to school board members can be read below.

Dear Taylor County School Board Members:



I have been proud to serve the citizens of Taylor County for the last five years as Superintendent of Schools, so it is with great gratitude, and a little bit of sorrow, that I have decided to resign from this position effective December 1, 2021.



My decision to resign at this time is personal in nature and unfortunately, I feel I am unable to fill my duties as expected of me in an elected position. I do not want to cause any disruption in the district functioning or any burden to be placed on district staff. I have decided that it is in the best interest of the district for me to mitigate any disruption by tendering my resignation. As Superintendent my focus must be on taking the necessary steps that will best serve the district stakeholders and the students.



It has been an honor to serve in this capacity and I feel that improvements have been made during my tenure as Superintendent of Schools. I pray that the school district continues to thrive and be successful. My delayed resignation will provide for an effective transition with minimum disruption to the students, teachers and administrators of Taylor County Schools.



I intend to move on to other opportunities, which will hopefully allow me to continue to serve in the field of education. Once again, working in Taylor County School District has been an honor and privilege.



God Bless,

Danny F. Glover, Jr.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.