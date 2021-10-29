Gov. DeSantis announces Special Session date

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that his Special Session regarding vaccine mandates will begin on Nov. 15, 2021 and go no later than Nov. 19.

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We have somehow gone from 15 days to slow the spread to 3 jabs to keep your job. In Florida, we believe that the decision whether or not to get a COVID shot is a choice based on individual circumstances, so we are litigating against the Biden Administration and will be passing legislation in this Special Session to protect Florida jobs and protect parents’ rights when it comes to masking and quarantines. The health, education, and wellbeing of our children are primarily the responsibility of parents. As long as I am Governor, parents in Florida will play a strong role in determining what their kids are learning and how they’re treated in school.”

DeSantis called for this Special Session last week at a press conference. A lawsuit was also announced yesterday from DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody against the Biden administration over vaccine mandates.

According DeSantis' office, the governor is calling on the Legislature to consider legislation that will: