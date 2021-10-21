Gov. DeSantis calls for special Legislative session to fight vaccine mandates

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he plans to call the Legislature into a special session to combat vaccine mandates.

Currently, there are no dates or details regarding any proposed call, according to Speaker for the Florida House of Representatives Chris Sprowls.

"We are in communication with the Governor's Office and our partners in the Senate, and we will share details as they emerge," Sprowls said.

DeSantis made this announcement during a speaking engagement at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Hangar.

"We have got to stand up for people's jobs and their livelihoods," DeSantis said. "What we are going to be doing, in addition to mounting aggressive legal challenges to federal mandates, we are also going to be taking legislative action to add protections for people in the state of Florida. That's something that can not wait until the regular Legislative session next year; it needs to happen soon. So we will be calling the Legislature back for a special session. We want to make sure individuals in Florida have their livelihoods and jobs protected."