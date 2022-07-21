Goodwill suffers from worker shortage and costs of supplies due to inflation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Goodwill is suffering from effects of inflation and lack of employees though they have managed to stay afloat.

Goodwill Big Bend has experienced an increase in several areas due to inflation. They have seen a 38% increase on fuel costs, 21% increase in health coverage, and a 15-20% increase in high quantity items such as toilet paper. Though with over 800 employees in 23 counties Goodwill cannot afford to slow down.

“We still have to service our stores, we still have to put as many miles on those trucks as we always have. It just costs more,” says Fred Shelfer.

Despite the extra charges Goodwill is receiving on store supplies, entry level wages have increased by 20%.