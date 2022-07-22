Goodwill navigates impact of inflation during last 12 months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Since July 2021, Goodwill of the Big Bend says it has navigated the impacts of the rise of inflation.

According to Goodwill, it says it had an increase between 15% to 20% for more than 10 frequently purchased in high quality items.

Some of those items were toilet paper and paper towels.

Goodwill says when it renewed its insurance, it experienced a 21% increase in health coverage and 25% increase in property coverage related to the market.

Fuel costs during the first six months of 2022 are up by 38%. Goodwill says it increased its driver wages $3 per hour to $18 per hour.

Entry level wages have increased 20% during application processes. Goodwill says it is still struggling to hire additional employees.

Goodwill says it is paying 27% more for daily supplies than in June 2021.