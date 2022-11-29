Giving Tuesday fundraising help animals in shelters stay comfortably and healthy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Animal Shelter Foundation is celebrating its 15th anniversary of Giving Tuesday.

The local non-profit foundation helps support animals that are in the care of Tallahassee Animal Services waiting to be adopted.

Over the last several years, ASF has been responsible for helping over 5,000 animals get the care they need while waiting to be adopted.

Fundraising is essential to help provide things from medicine and food to mental toys and treats for these animals to keep them comfortable until they find their ‘furever’ homes.

Each year, the foundation holds an assortment of fundraising events, but Giving Tuesday is one of the bigger ones.

Lauren Pearlman is the President of Tallahassee ASF and knows how important these big events can be for the animals.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and with Giving Tuesday and all of the other support we get from our friends in the community and around, basically we have several programs that help with the shelter animals,” said Pearlman.

ASF also provides volunteers like Kathy Maiorana to help keep shelter animals healthy and help them get adopted.

“The volunteers are very important to helping the animals, both dogs and cats, to get out and keeping them calmer and have a better quality of life while they are here at the shelter,” said Maiorana.

An event table for ASF's Giving Tuesday will be at the Animal Shelter at Tom Brown Park on Nov.29 until 6 p.m.

To donate to Giving Tuesday or find out more information about how you can help get these animals into their new families, visit 2022 Giving Tuesday - Animal Shelter Foundation.