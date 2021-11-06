Get ready for National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — November 7 marks the beginning of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and the pets at Tallahassee Animal Services are ready for a new home.

Pets that aren't adopted are often euthanized, but the staff at Tallahassee Animal Services have found a way to save their pets and find them a new home.

Assistant Director of Tallahassee Animal Services, Michael St. John said they were recently overcrowded but quickly fixed that problem.

"The great pup-can-match, where we took some animals outside and we had people come by," said St. John. "You didn't have to make an appointment you just come by, fill out an adoption application and once your approved you can adopt. And we were able to adopt out 25 dogs just that one day."

There are dozens of dogs, cats, and even four rats ready for adoption.

The animals are posted online with a small description, you submit your application then set up a meet and greet.

For more information visit their website by clicking here.